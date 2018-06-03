US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (C-L) chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) during a group photograph session after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

China warned the United States on Sunday that possible trade agreements reached by both nations during the bilateral talks will not enter into force if the US imposes new sanctions.

The Chinese government reacted in a statement released by state news agency Xinhua after the third round of negotiations between officials from both countries concluded this weekend in Beijing.

"All economic and trade outcomes of the talks will not take effect if the US side imposes any trade sanctions including raising tariffs," read the statement.

"The outcome of the talks should be based on the prerequisite that the two parties meet each other halfway and will not engage in a trade war," the text added but made a positive evaluation of the meeting headed by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Both countries made positive and concrete progress in the trade negotiations and the two parties expressed advances in areas such as agriculture and energy, the statement further explained without adding details on the possible agreements reached.

The US has not yet released its official version, although Ross told the media that conversations between the two largest economies in the world had been friendly and frank.

China and the US launched the new round of diplomatic negotiations on Saturday to and reconcile differences in tariffs and trade, thereby avoiding a possible trade war at a time when bilateral tensions have cropped up again.