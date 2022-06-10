Singapore (Singapore), 10/06/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) shows United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) speaking with Singapore'Äôs Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen during their meeting in Singapore, 10 June 2022. Austin is in Singapore to attend the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual high level defense summit in the Asia Pacific region that has been on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will be held from 10-12 June 2022. (Singapur, Estados Unidos, Singapur) EFE/EPA/Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe said Friday Taiwan is part of China’s territory and warned the United States that Beijing would “resolutely thwart” any foreign interference in “separatist attempts” by the island.

Under the ‘One China’ policy, China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and considers it a breakaway province after the Kuomintang nationalists retreated to the island in 1949 after losing the civil war against the Communists.

Wei was speaking at a joint press conference with US defense minister Lloyd Austin following a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum held in Singapore, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two superpowers since January 2021.

“The Chinese People's Liberation Army will take effective measures to resolutely thwart any form of external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wei said, according to Chinese state-run television CCTV.

