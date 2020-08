A security guardis seen stands in Bytedance office building in Beijing, China, 04 August 2020.EFE/EPA/WU HONG

US President Donald Trump is seen on the TikTok app post on a bench in Shanghai, China, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The Chinese government on Tuesday labeled the United States crackdown on social media app TikTok as “political manipulation” and warned Washington not to open “Pandora’s box” or face consequences.

In a press conference, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US habitually used its power to attack foreign companies, according to Chinese state media.EFE-EPA

