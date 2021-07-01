China's president declared Thursday that the country would never allow any foreign force to "bully, oppress, or subjugate" the nation, which has always worked to "safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order."
In an address at Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square to commemorate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, also the secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, told the around 70,000 people gathered there that "no one should underestimate the Chinese people's determination, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity." EFE