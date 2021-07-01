Balloons fly over Tiananmen Square during the celebration of 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a large LED monitor as he speaks at Tiananmen Square during the celebration of 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) waves to the crowd after his speech as Premier Li Keqiang (L) and former President Hu Jintao (R) look on at Tiananmen Square during the celebration of 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China, 01 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's president declared Thursday that the country would never allow any foreign force to "bully, oppress, or subjugate" the nation, which has always worked to "safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order."

In an address at Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square to commemorate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, also the secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, told the around 70,000 people gathered there that "no one should underestimate the Chinese people's determination, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity." EFE