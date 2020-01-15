A South Korean quarantine official measures the temperatures of passengers from China via a thermal camera at an international ferry terminal in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Health authorities in Wuhan, central China, said on Wednesday that they have not ruled out the possibility of human-to-human transmission of a viral pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus similar to the one that causes the dreaded Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

In a statement published on Wednesday on its official website, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said that although no case of human-to-human transmission has yet been confirmed, the possibility of “limited” transmission cannot be ruled out. EFE-EPA