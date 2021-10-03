A Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs on Nanchang JL-8 aircrafts during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The August 1st, or Ba Yi, Aerobatics Team performs on Chengdu J-10 aircrafts during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Taiwanese defense ministry Sunday alleged that 19 warplanes from China entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) illegally, a day after a similar incursion by 38 jets of the Chinese military.

The ministry said the Chinese planes entered the ADIZ through the southwest area on Saturday night.

It said the Taiwanese Air Force quickly scrambled its jets to respond to the incursion effectively.

The Chinese jets then turned around and left the ADIZ.

On Saturday, the ministry said 38 Chinese aircraft entered the Taiwanese ADIZ on Oct.1 when Beijing celebrated the anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China.

The ministry said the incursion on Friday took place in two waves from the mainland and included nuclear-capable H-6 planes.

China has not issued any statement on the matter as of Sunday morning.

But Hu Xijin, editor of the state-run Global Times, tweeted that Chinese warplanes appearing at Taiwan Straits on China’s National Day was “a new ceremony of Chinese people to celebrate the holiday.”

“There could be more warplanes appearing there next year on the National Day, if Taiwan authorities continue provoking,” he said on Saturday.

Taiwan says the number of Chinese military aircraft entering the Taiwanese ADIZ has increased in recent months.

On Sep.24, the island authorities said 24 Chinese fighter jets carried out incursions after Taiwan requested to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

China has categorically opposed the Taiwanese move to join the trans-Pacific trade pact between 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, and New Zealand.

Other members include Brunei, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The United States has also expressed its interest to join the free-trade agreement signed in 2018 between the nations that account for 13.4 percent of the global GDP.

Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China, has been a sovereign nation with its government and political system since the end of the civil war between nationalists and communists in 1949.

However, Beijing says it is a rebel province that must be reunified with the rest of the country and has noted on several occasions that it intends to recover the territory by force if necessary. EFE

