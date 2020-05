Du Wei, then Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, at the Chinese embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 30 August 2019 EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead on Sunday at his residence near Tel Aviv, Israeli sources told Efe.

The cause of Du Wei's death were unknown when the Israeli Police went to his apartment in Herzliya, a suburb north of Tel Aviv. EFE-EPA