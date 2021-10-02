A file picture shows China's leaders and delegates standing on the podium at the end of the closing ceremony of the 18th CPC (Communist Party Congress) in Beijing, China, 14 November 2012. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The top anti-corruption watchdog of China Saturday said it was probing former justice minister Fu Zhengua for alleged violation of discipline.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China, in a brief statement, said it had begun probing the former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, in a case related to "serious violations of discipline and national laws."

Fu, 66, became the justice minister in 2018 until 2020.

Before his appointment, he had led high-profile investigations into corruption cases against the former head of security services Zhou Yongkang in 2014.

He also served as deputy minister of public security from 2013 to 2018.

The announcement on initiating the probe came a day after the Communist party expelled former deputy minister of public security Sun Lijun who will face trial for "serious violations of the law."

Other members of the Chinese security apparatus prosecuted for corruption earlier included former Chongqing City police chief Deng Huilin and former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan.

The party has accused Deng of receiving 43 million yuan in bribes ($6. 6 million) in bribes, while Gong has allegedly received 73 million yuan.

Following his coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping began an anti-corruption campaign in which the party has convicted several senior Chinese officials for accepting bribes.

The campaign has led to the punishment of more than 1.5 million officials.

But critics allege that Xi could use the anti-graft drive to end the political careers of some of his rivals. EFE

