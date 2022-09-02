People watch models of Chinese Space Program rockets during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 28 September 2021. The event, also known as Airshow China, runs from 28 September through 03 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI/FILE

Two crew members of the space station that China is building completed their first extravehicular mission on Friday, Chinese state media reported.

This is the first time that the Chinese astronauts have used the airlock cabin of the Wentian lab module and, with the help of its mechanical arm, completed tasks outside the station, Xinhua news agency reported.

In coordination with the third crew member, Cai Xuzhe, who remained inside, astronauts Chen Dong and Liu Yang installed an extended pump set of the lab module, lifting the module’s panoramic camera, and verified the capability for independent transfer and emergency return to the spacecraft.

(...)