Shanghai (China), 05/09/2022.- A woman takes Coronavirus PCR test on the street, in Shanghai, China, 05 September 2022. China reported 303 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 105 were in Sichuan province, according to the National Health Commission report 05 September. Chengdu city in Sichuan province announced mass testing from Monday to Wednesday, following the extension of Thursday'Äôs lockdown. China'Äôs southern 18 million-people city, Shenzhen, went on lockdown last weekend and will have a new round of mass testing amid to straighten the curve. China still holds to its Zero-COVID policy, while most other countries choose to live with the virus and relax restrictions. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China Thursday asked people to restrict their travel until the end of October as the risk of new coronavirus outbreaks remained high.

Health, transport, and state council officials told reporters that the pandemic was still high and defense against imported cases remained under intense pressure, state-run China News Service reported.

They warned that Covid-19 was spreading in China so the upcoming holidays for the mid-autumn festival on Sep.12 and the national holiday in early October posed a risk of propagation due to greater mobility.

The transport ministry expected the number of trips for the mid-autumn festival to be 32 percent lower than in 2020 and 53 percent lower than in 2019.

