China Thursday asked people to restrict their travel until the end of October as the risk of new coronavirus outbreaks remained high.
Health, transport, and state council officials told reporters that the pandemic was still high and defense against imported cases remained under intense pressure, state-run China News Service reported.
They warned that Covid-19 was spreading in China so the upcoming holidays for the mid-autumn festival on Sep.12 and the national holiday in early October posed a risk of propagation due to greater mobility.
The transport ministry expected the number of trips for the mid-autumn festival to be 32 percent lower than in 2020 and 53 percent lower than in 2019.
