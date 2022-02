An Olympic volunteer (L) and security staff stand next to an Olympic mascot before the start of the Men's Freestyle Skiing Big Air final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People wearing face masks line up to enter the Beijing 2022 licensed product flagship store for a change to buy the 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

A woman poses with paper boards of the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games Mascot, in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Chinese authorities launched a crackdown against the sale of pirated copies of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and even cakes shaped like the playful panda, whose products are very popular in the country.

A court in China issued the first sentence for intellectual property right (IPR) infringement on the image of the Olympic mascot this week.

(...)