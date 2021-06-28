Visitors wearing Red Army uniforms pose for photos in front of the monument of the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Revolutionary Memorial Museum in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, China, 13 June 2021 (issued 28 June 2021). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A visitor walks past sculptures of revolutionaries at the museum dedicated to the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a hundred years ago in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, 08 June 2021 (issued 28 June 2021). EFE/EPA/Alex Plavevski

Hong Kong Police officers demonstrate the' goose steeping' marching style adopted by China's military, instead of their traditional British marching style, during an open day celebrating the first National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China, 15 April 2021 (issued 28 June 2021). EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Visitors wearing Red Army uniform rise their hands in front of the monument of the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Revolutionary Memorial Museum in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, China, 13 June 2021 (issued 28 June 2021). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man rides a bicycle on Tiananmen Square, which will be used for celebrations of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China, 28 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Visitors renew their vows to the Communist Party of China at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, China, 10 June 2021 (issued 28 June 2021). EFE/EPA/Alex Plavevski

Chinese Communist Party: from isolation to heavyweight in the diplomatic ring

The Communist Party of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday, as it challenges G7 supremacy, contests NATO operations and demands its place and equal treatment among the world’s great powers.

This assertiveness of recent years represents a shift from the traditional “keep a low profile” strategy of Chinese communists, whose biggest support during the party’s tough beginnings was the former USSR.

Moscow’s technical and financial aid did not prevent an eventual ideological confrontation with China, which would later denounce the Soviet Union for acting as a “social imperialist superpower.”

Today, the Asian country accounts for 20% of the world’s GDP, surpasses the United States in volume of diplomatic missions and does not shy away from defying NATO.

