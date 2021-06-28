The Communist Party of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday, as it challenges G7 supremacy, contests NATO operations and demands its place and equal treatment among the world’s great powers.
This assertiveness of recent years represents a shift from the traditional “keep a low profile” strategy of Chinese communists, whose biggest support during the party’s tough beginnings was the former USSR.
Moscow’s technical and financial aid did not prevent an eventual ideological confrontation with China, which would later denounce the Soviet Union for acting as a “social imperialist superpower.”
Today, the Asian country accounts for 20% of the world’s GDP, surpasses the United States in volume of diplomatic missions and does not shy away from defying NATO.
