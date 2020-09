Border police officers speak to residence about COVID-19 in a remote area of Altay, Xinjiang province, China, 19 February 2020 (issued 20 February 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/A RAN CHINA OUT

Police and medical workers stop vehicles on the highway road blockade for a health check in Guangzhou, China, 18 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A court in China's central Sichuan province has sentenced a man to a two years in prison for jumping quarantine after returning from Wuhan, the original epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic, where he had contracted the new coronavirus.

The Jingyang district court in the city of Deyang held the man, identified by his surname Guo, guilty of "obstructing the prevention and control of infectious diseases" and sentenced him to a two-year prison term, according to a court statement issued Wednesday.