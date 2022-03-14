A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under Covid-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Even as some parts of China are witnessing their highest number of Covid-19 infections since 2020, influential epidemiologist Zhan Wenhong has insisted that the government's "zero-Covid" policy should not be questioned.

State media outlet Global Times on Monday quoted Zhang's post on Chinese social media platform Weibo - where the expert's account has four million experts - as saying that China should use the period as an "opportunity to lay out anti-epidemic strategies that are complete, sustainable and with more wisdom."

"It is not time for China to lie flat and debate over zero-Covid and coexistence (with the disease)," he said.

(...)