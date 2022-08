Taiwanese hold placards during a protest against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese hold placards during a protest against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, Taiwan, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying (R) gestures to a journalist during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 02 August 2022. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev (L), Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi (C) and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov (R) posing for a picture prior to a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 29 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Tuesday condemned the "deplorable betrayal" of the United States amid reports that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, would visit Taiwan.

The behavior of the US "will damage its credibility at the international level," Wang said, according to the foreign ministry.

"The 'one China' principle is a consensus of the international community" and the "political foundation of China's relations with other countries," Wang said.

(...)