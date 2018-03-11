epa06595669 A Chinese minority delegate wearing traditional costume arrives for the third plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 11 March 2018. Delegates of the NPC will vote on the amendments to the constitution on 11 March including the abolishing of the current presidential term limits. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. ? EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Delegates line up to casts their votes during the third plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Sunday approved the controversial constitutional amendment establishing an indefinite presidential term for the current head of state, Xi Jinping.

The NPC approved with a single vote the set of 21 proposed constitutional amendments, including the elimination of the two-term limit (10 years) for presidents of the country.

The result of the vote was 2,958 in favor, 2 against and three abstentions.

Another approved amendment is the inclusion of Xi's political theories on the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era in the Constitution.

In a speech after the vote, the NPC Chairman Zhang Dejiang, highlighted the importance of defending centralized and unified leadership with Xi Jinping at its core.

The current Chinese Constitution, which came into force in 1982, was last amended in 2004.

The adoption of the constitutional reforms implies an even greater consolidation of the power of Xi, who has just ended his first five-year mandate and has now acquired an indefinite tenure that analysts have compared to that of Mao Zedong.

Moreover, the return to indefinite leadership is also a rupture with the system created by Deng Xiaoping, who established a more collegiate system of power, with time limits for senior officials, in order to avoid the excesses caused by the accumulation of absolute personal power during Mao's era (1949-1976).