A military band perform during a rehearsal before the opening of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultativ. EFE- EPA/WU HONG

Delegates arrive for the opening of the 1st Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gyaincain Norbu (2-L), the eleventh Panchen Lama of Tibetan Buddhism, leaves after the opening of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee ) in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/WU HONG

Chinese minority delegates wearing traditional costumes wait for the opening of the 1st Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee ) in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during the opening of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

General view shows the opening of the First Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/WU HONG

A foreign journalist carrying a magazine with Chinese President Xi Jinping on its front cover arrives for the opening of the 1st Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, China, Mar 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government's main advisory body, although little more than a rubber stamp for party decisions, began on Saturday its annual plenary session in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in the presence of China's president.

As every year, the meeting precedes that of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's highest legislative power, due to begin Mar. 5 and during which the Chinese government will take important decisions such as electing its leadership, study constitutional reforms or identify economic targets.

Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is an advisory body lacking real power in national politics, but is part of the communist regime's liturgy, meeting every year ahead of NPC, and often with many prominent cultural, film or sports figures in tow.

The organization, comprising nearly 2,100 members from the military, academic, business, religious, sports or cultural spheres, said Friday that China would pave the way to becoming a modern socialist nation in the next year.

Yu Zhengsheng, CPPCC's chairman, delivered a report on the work done by the organization in the past year, which has reinforced the integration of China's ethnic minorities, such as those that attended the conference dressed in their traditional ethnic clothes.

Besides, Yu said the organization had received over 2,900 member's proposals, of which 2,400 were accepted, adding it had promoted education for young people in mainland China, Hong Kong and the Special Administrative Region of Macao, thus nurturing the economic development of the Asian giant.

He said fighting poverty and pollution, setting up additional monitoring mechanisms to deter corruption and promoting consultations were among China's main goals for 2018.

He also called for improving its members awareness of the Xi Jinping's guiding principles _Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era_ adding that educational courses on said doctrine would be conducted.