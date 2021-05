The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC/FILE

A Chinese rover on Saturday landed on a vast plain on Mars known as Utopia Planitia, making China the third country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, the Chinese National Space Administration said.

The combined lander-rover separated from special Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1, which has been circling in the red planet's orbit since February, at 4 am Chinese time and descended towards the Martian surface. EFE