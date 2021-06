A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 27 June 2021 shows the rut on the surface of Mars taken by a camera at the back of China's Mars rover Zhurong of the Tianwen-1 mission. EFE-EPA/China National Space Administration/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China's space exploration vehicle on Mars, Zhurong, has sent fresh videos and photographs from the red planet, which were released on Sunday by the China National Space Administration.

The content includes two photos, three videos and a sound archive.

The still images include a 360-degree panorama shot of the barren and rocky Martian surface and a black and white snapshot of the path traversed by Zhurong, with the landing module of the Tianwen-I space probe in the background. EFE

