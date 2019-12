Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2018 EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who shot to global fame in late 2018 after claiming to have created the first gene-edited babies, was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for his experiment.

He will also have to pay a 3-million yuan fine ($430,000) after a court in Shenzhen (southeast China) found him guilty of illegally editing genes from embryos for reproductive purposes, official news agency Xinhua reported. EFE-EPA