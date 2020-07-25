Houstonofficials turn around after not being able to gain access to the China Consulate General building on Montrose Blvd. in Houston, Texas, USA, 24 July 2020. EFE-EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER

A Chinese investigator who sought refuge at her country's consulate in San Francisco was detained by United States authorities, sources from the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported on Friday, which now number four scientists arrested for alleged fraud in their visa application.

Juan Tang, who, according to the Department of Justice, remained a refugee at the diplomatic headquarters, appears in "custody" in the records of the Sheriff's Department of Sacramento County, the capital of the state of California.EFE-EPA

