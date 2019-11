Pro-democracy protesters sit behind a barricade on Pok Fu Lam Road near the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-democracy protester walks next to a road filled with bricks outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Mainland Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong were seen on the streets of the ex-British colony Saturday to help clear up road barricades that anti-government protesters erected to bring city traffic to a standstill for the past five days.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers, numbering about 20, were among those who were out in force to remove bricks and other objects strewn on several main roads near different universities in Hong Kong.EFE-EPA