Port workers wave Sri Lankan and Chinese national flags during a welcoming ceremony of Chinese research and survey vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' at the Hambantota International port in Hambantota,Sri Lanka, 16 August 2022. The Sri Lankan government granted permission for the high-tech Chinese tracking vessel Yuan Wang 5 to dock at the Hambantota International Port for replenishment purposes, despite neighboring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations. The ship is described as a naval vessel used for tracking and supporting satellites. (Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Chinese research and survey vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' berthed at a dock at the Hambantota International port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, 16 August 2022. The Sri Lankan government granted permission for the high-tech Chinese tracking vessel Yuan Wang 5 to dock at the Hambantota International Port for replenishment purposes, despite neighboring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations. The ship is described as a naval vessel used for tracking and supporting satellites. (Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A Chinese research ship arrived at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on Tuesday, despite India's security fears over the "spy vessel" capable of monitoring satellite, rocket, and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The port management prepared a welcoming ceremony for the vessel, which will stay in the Chinese-run second biggest port in Sri Lanka until Aug.22.

Sri Lanka leased the newly built Hambantota port to China for 99 years in 2017.

The Indian ocean island nation falls along the key shipping route between the Malacca Straits and the Suez Canal, which links Asia and Europe.

(...)