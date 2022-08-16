A Chinese research ship arrived at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on Tuesday, despite India's security fears over the "spy vessel" capable of monitoring satellite, rocket, and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.
The port management prepared a welcoming ceremony for the vessel, which will stay in the Chinese-run second biggest port in Sri Lanka until Aug.22.
Sri Lanka leased the newly built Hambantota port to China for 99 years in 2017.
The Indian ocean island nation falls along the key shipping route between the Malacca Straits and the Suez Canal, which links Asia and Europe.
(...)