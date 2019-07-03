Police officers stand guard as cleaners clear remaining items around the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, 02 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Police officers look at remaining items at the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, 02 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Cleaners clear remaining items and broken glass around the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, 02 July 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The ongoing political crisis in Hong Kong could seriously harm the economic and social development of the former British colony if clashes continue, the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, warned Wednesday.

In an editorial, the newspaper said Hong Kong was a pluralistic society and differences of opinion over certain subjects were natural, but also warned of the city falling into a "whirlpool" where everything was politicized and divisions were created "artificially."

The article said the contentious extradition bill - which has led to widespread protests in the city - had been politicized and demonized, leading to social discord and the incitement of illegal activities.

Successive protests in recent weeks and the storming of the Legislative Council headquarters by protesters on Monday night has "harmed" Hong Kong's reputation as an international business hub, and damaged "vital interests and fundamental well-being" of the city's residents, the newspaper claimed.

The article said a society ruled by law had to give space to different voices, but this did not mean people were free to carry out illegal actions and "violent crimes" could be tolerated.

Using a Chinese proverb on the importance of harmony, the People's Daily stressed the importance of Hong Kong - an autonomous region - respecting the Chinese constitution and Basic Law - the highest legal document governing Hong Kong - and ensuring the "rule of law" in the city.

The newspaper said all "patriots" in Hong Kong would actively condemn the "extreme violence" and call for prosecution.

The storming of the Legislative Council headquarters in Hong Kong came on the day the city was set to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of its sovereignty to China by the United Kingdom, following a massive demonstration attended by around 550,000 people, according to organizers.

This was the latest in a series of protests held in recent weeks to demand the withdrawal of the contentious extradition bill, which could allow the extradition of suspects to other areas, including mainland China.

The protesters have also demanded the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the release of activists arrested in earlier protests.

Beijing issued a statement Tuesday night strongly condemning "violent actions" by protesters and urged local authorities to restore social order as soon as possible. EFE-EPA

vec/ia/sh