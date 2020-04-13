View of the Redeemer Christ statue with a projection of the Brazilian flag, during a religious ceremony to celebrate Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus lockdown, on Mount Corcovado, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Father Omar, pastor of the church at the Christ the Redeemer monument, participates in a mass to celebrate Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus lockdown, on Mount Corcovado, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated with the projection of a health worker's uniform during a religious ceremony to celebrate Easter Sunday, on Mount Corcovado, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil's Catholic Church on Easter Sunday paid tribute to healthcare staff working in hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, lighting up the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

With churches closed due to the restrictions on the movement of people imposed by the local authorities to contain the spread of the virus, Archbishop Orani Tempesta carried out a ceremony virtually alone at the foot of the statue, some 709 meters above the sea level and with a view of the entire city. EFE-EPA