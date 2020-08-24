A police sniper wathes over the street near the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Family members of victims of the March 2019 mosque shootings leave the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Family members of victims of the March 2019 mosque shootings leave the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in 2019 planned to attack a third mosque, a court was told as his sentencing hearing began on Monday.

Australian national Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty in March to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism in relation to the massacre he carried out with semi-automatic rifles during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch. EFE-EPA

wat/pd/lds