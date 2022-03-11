The United States Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer has yet to talk with president Joe Biden about recent discussions on sanctions between a White House delegation and president Nicolas Maduro but tells Efe in an interview that he remains distrustful of the Venezuelan government.
“I think Maduro is a bad guy,” Schumer says. “He has treated his people in the country very badly, I don’t like dealing with him. I haven’t talked with the Biden administration about specifics on oil but in general I don’t like dealing with him.”
According to press reports, Biden is mulling a partial ease of the sanctions his predecessor Donald Trump leveled on Venezuela’s oil sector with the aim of mitigating a surge in prices sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(...)