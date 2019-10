A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

People pray and mourn near coffin of Mohammed Omar, who killed in a mortar attack a day earlier in Akcakale near northern Syria, during funeral ceremony in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) shake hands at a joint press conference after their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

People carry the coffin of Mohammed Omar, who killed in a mortar attack a day earlier in Akcakale near northern Syria, during funeral ceremony in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Casualties are mounting in Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, according to reports from both sides of the conflict Friday.

NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who earlier met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu in Istanbul, has expressed his concerns that the offensive could lead to further instability in the region. Turkey is NATO's second largest member in terms of military power, after the United States.