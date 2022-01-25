At least 19 people lost their lives in a fire after a clash between members of two rival gangs at a nightclub in the Indonesian region of West Papua, police said Tuesday.

The clash took place on Monday night at the club in Sorong city, West Papua police spokesperson Adam Erwi said in a statement.

Erwi said the searchers found most of the bodies on the second floor of the nightclub.

At least one gang member was among the dead who had received stabbing injuries before the fire began from the first floor and trapped people inside the club.

(...)