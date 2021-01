Guatemalan security forces on Sunday violently reprimanded a migrant caravan of thousands of Hondurans attempting to reach Mexico en route to the United States.

Efe witnessed members of the armed forces using canes and tear gas against the caravan as it tried to advance away from the Guatemala-Honduras border along a road in the west of the Central American country, where many had been held up since Saturday night. EFE-EPA

jcm/jt