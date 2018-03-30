Israeli sharpshooters take position as they are deployed at the Israeli Gaza border, near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli sharpshooters take position as they are deployed at the Israeli Gaza border, near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians gather on the Palestinian side of the border, as Israeli soldiers take position, next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

At least five protesters on Friday were killed in clashes that broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinians marching along the Gaza Strip border to commemorate their Land Day, according to the spokesman of the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Ashraf al-Qedra said that other 356 Palestinians were injured during the protests called for by the Islamist Hamas group that rules the coastal enclave to claim the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to their homelands.

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that "17,000 Palestinians are rioting in five locations along the Gaza Strip security fence."

"The rioters are rolling burning tires and hurling firebombs and rocks at the security fence and IDF troops, who are responding with riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators," it added.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions called for "Great Return March," between Mar. 30 and May 15, asking Palestinians to peacefully march toward the Israeli border.

Meanwhile, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, said the Israeli government had been preparing to attack unarmed Palestinians during their march on the Palestinian Land Day.

Earlier, a Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza.

"Two suspects approached the Southern Gaza Strip border in the morning in a suspicious manner. In response, the army tank fired at them," an Israeli army Spokesman told EFE.

Palestinians have been commemorating Land Day every Mar. 30 since 1976, when Israeli forces shot dead six protesters.