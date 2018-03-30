A Palestinian protester waves Palestine flag during clashes marking Land Day in the West Bank City of Ramallah, 30 March 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians attend a protest along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Beit Hanun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, 30 March 2018. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians carry a wounded youth shot by Israeli troops during clashes after protests along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Beit Hanun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, 30 March 2018. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli troops fire tear gas towards Palestinian protesters marching towards the Israeli Gaza border near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, 30 March 2018. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

At least seven protesters on Friday were killed in clashes that broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinians marching along the Gaza Strip border to commemorate their Land Day, according to official Maan news agency.

More than 550 other Palestinians were injured during the protests called for by the Islamist Hamas group that rules the coastal enclave to claim the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to their homelands.

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that "17,000 Palestinians are rioting in five locations along the Gaza Strip security fence."

"The rioters are rolling burning tires and hurling firebombs and rocks at the security fence and IDF troops, who are responding with riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators," it added.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions called for "Great Return March," between Mar. 30 and May 15, asking Palestinians to peacefully march toward the Israeli border.

Meanwhile, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, said the Israeli government had been preparing to attack unarmed Palestinians during their march on the Palestinian Land Day.

Earlier, a Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli tank fire in southern Gaza.

"Two suspects approached the Southern Gaza Strip border in the morning in a suspicious manner. In response, the army tank fired at them," an Israeli army Spokesman told EFE.

Palestinians have been commemorating Land Day every Mar. 30 since 1976, when Israeli forces shot dead six protesters.