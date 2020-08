Opposition supporters protest after polling stations closed at the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protester after polling stations closed at the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

An opposition supporter protests after polling stations closed at the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Riot police move to disperse demonstrators during a protest after polling stations closed in the presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

An opposition activist lays on the road after being hit by a police truck, which he tried to stop during a protest after polling stations closed at the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A demonstrator walks in front of riot police during a protest after polling stations closed in the presidential elections, in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Protestors carry their injured to an ambulance during clashes with riot police during a protest after polling stations closed on the day of the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives to a polling station during the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya leaves a polling station after casting her vote during the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Police officers advance along a road during a protest after polling stations closed in the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MARINA SEREBRYAKOVA

Clashes broke out between riot police and protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities Sunday after exit polling pointed to victory once again for Alexandr Lukashenko in the presidential election.

Witnesses say that in the capital, police used rubber bullets, water canon and flash grenades to disperse thousands of protesters, who on one of the city's avenues erected a barricade.