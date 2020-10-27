Milan (Italy), 26/10/2020.- Clashes between demonstrators and police during the protest against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Government during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Milan, Italy, 26 October 2020. Italy's bars and restaurants have to stop serving at 18:00 on Monday 26 October as the latest round of restrictions aimed at combatting the rising spread of COVID-19 kicks in. (Protestas, Italia) EFE/EPA/MATTEO CORNER

Clashes between police and demonstrators broke out on Monday night in several Italian cities, including Milan and Turin, during protests against restrictions being imposed to curb a second wave of coronavirus infection in the country.



A new curfew took effect on Monday, which decrees that all bars and restaurants as well as other establishments must close by 6pm.



The riots ended with 28 people being arrested in Milan, where groups of demonstrators threw stones, firecrackers and flares at police and at the regional Lombardy government headquarters. EFE-EPA



