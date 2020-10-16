Thai pro-democracy activist Ekachai Hongkangwan (C) is escorted by Thai police officers at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 May 2018 (reissued 16 October 2020). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters and police officers clash during rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stands with his cabinet members while speaking during a press conference after a special cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) stands with his cabinet members while speaking during a press conference after a special cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Riot police fire water canons at pro-democracy protesters and members of the media during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai riot police Friday used water cannons to disperse thousands of peaceful protesters who gathered in Bangkok’s city center to demand government and monarchical reforms, defying an emergency decree banning political gatherings of more than four people.

Security officers used blue-dyed water against demonstrators who had gathered in the Pathumwan area in Thailand’s capital, holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the blasts as they were pushed back across the street. No injuries had been reported as of press time.

“Time’s up!” police said as they fired warning jets in the air, which ricocheted off the Skytrain station above them before they aimed directly at demonstrators.EFE-EPA

