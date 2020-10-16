Thai riot police Friday used water cannons to disperse thousands of peaceful protesters who gathered in Bangkok’s city center to demand government and monarchical reforms, defying an emergency decree banning political gatherings of more than four people.
Security officers used blue-dyed water against demonstrators who had gathered in the Pathumwan area in Thailand’s capital, holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the blasts as they were pushed back across the street. No injuries had been reported as of press time.
“Time’s up!” police said as they fired warning jets in the air, which ricocheted off the Skytrain station above them before they aimed directly at demonstrators.EFE-EPA
