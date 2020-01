Iraqi university students carry the United Nations Logo during a strike and anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iraqi protesters set fire to block a street during a strike and anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

An Iraqi protester shows used bullet cartridges by Iraqi security forces during a strike and anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Clashes erupt in Baghdad as protests return to the streets

Clashes broke out Sunday between Iraq’s anti-government protesters and security forces amid ongoing unrest that gripped the country almost four months ago.

A security official told Efe on the condition of anonymity that hundreds of demonstrators burned tires to block access to the squares of al-Tayaran and al-Wathba in Baghdad.