An anti-government protester holds a placard during a rally outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters wearing gas masks take part in a march from Edinburgh Place to the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, China, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Police fire water and blue-dyed water from a water cannon at protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Anti-government protesters wearing gas masks return tear gas canisters to police as they gather outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters march during an anti-government rally from Edinburgh Place to the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, China, 15 Sept. 2019. EFE/EPA/VIVEK PRAKASH

An anti-government protester holds a picture of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II during a rally outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, China, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A march that attracted thousands in Hong Kong descended into clashes between protesters and police officers on Sunday as anti-government protests played out in the semi-autonomous city for the 15th consecutive week.

At around 5.30 pm local time (9.30 am GMT), three hours after a march banned by the police kicked off, riot police fired water cannons containing blue dye and teargas rounds to disperse protesters in Admiralty, the area where the government headquarters are located. EFE-EPA