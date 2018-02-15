Policemen, firefighters and technicians work at the via Livio Andronico to restore the road the day after a sinkhole that opened up, in Rome, Italy, 15 February 2018. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Cars are towed away after a sinkhole that opened up at the via Livio Andronico, in Rome, Italy, 15 February 2018. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Work to restore an area in Rome continued Thursday after vehicles plunged into the ground when a sinkhole opened up a day before, as seen in images released via epa.

Emergency personnel, including police and firefighters, were on the scene engaged in operations to repair the damage and recover cars that sank into the earth.

Authorities were called to the Balduina area of the Italian capital on Wednesday after the ground opened up in an area where work was being carried out, plunging parked cars into a 10-meter-deep hole.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi stated that 20 families had been evacuated due to the incident, which affected some 60 people.

No injuries were reported.

She added that affected neighbors would be re-housed in council properly should their homes no longer be habitable.

Investigations were under way so as to establish the cause of the incident, she said, while it appeared that local residents had already alerted authorities to the condition of the area.

"Whoever is responsible will pay," said Raggi on Twitter.