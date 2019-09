Spanish actor Javier Bardem (R) poses next to Sahrawi human rights activist Aminatou Haidar during a press conference on the documentary film 'Hijos de las nubes, la ultima colonia' (Sons of the Clouds: the Last Colony) in Paris, France 18 February 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

Swedish 15-year-old girl Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading 'School strike for the climate', during a protest against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, 30 November 2018. Climate change protests are planned for 30 November across cities around Sweden, partly inspired by Greta Thunberg, who protests on every Friday against climate change outside the parliament since several months. UN's annual climate talks which this year will take place in Poland starts on 02 December.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-years-old climate activist from Sweden, attends the 2019 Climate Action Summit which is being held ahead of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019.

The Right Livelihood Award, commonly referred to as the Alternative Nobel Prize, on Wednesday honored Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Sahrawi human rights defender Aminatou Haidar, Chinese women's rights lawyer Guo Jianmei and Brazilian indigenous leader Davi Kopenawa Yanomami.

Created in 1980 by German-Swedish writer Jakob von Uexküll, the Right Livelihood Award looks to "honor and support courageous people solving global problems."