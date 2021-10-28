Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, removes her mask prior to a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Climate change adaptation will cost developing countries $300 billion annually by 2030, while a failure to meet mitigation targets will push the figure to $500 billion by 2050, the United Nations warned Thursday.

The current funding represents only a quarter of the $300 billion planned for 2030, warns a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) issued ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference that kicks off in Glasgow on Friday.

“Fulfilling the $100bn a year pledge for the Green Climate Fund is a must at Glasgow," UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said.

