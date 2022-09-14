A boy row his small boat as the erosion of the River Padma continues washing away concrete structures at Tongibari, Munshiganj outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 27 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A family salvage their furniture by boat as the erosion of river Padma continues washing away concrete structures at Tongibari, Munshiganj district outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 27 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Sep 14 (EFE).– Bangladeshi fisherman Mohammad Hanif has become homeless thrice in his six decades of life as intermittent floods kept sweeping away river banks and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes in Bangladesh due to climate change-induced erosion, cyclones, and salinity in river flows.

Hanif lost his first home when he was just 10 months.

His parents built a new house 10 km away from the bank of the river Meghna in Bangladesh’s southwest Bhola district. But that too got eroded decades later.

(...)