Smoke rises from chimneys of the gas boiler house as the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Spanish National Police officer looks out a entry of Ifema pavilion in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) and Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt (L) address a press conference about the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) greets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival for the opening ceremony of the COP25 Climate Summit held in Madrid, Spain, 02 December 2019. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

UN General-Secretary Antonio Guterres (R) chats with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) during the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, 02 December 2019. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

A sign is seen at the Ifema Exhibition and Conventions Center, five days ahead the opening of COP25 Climate Change Summit, in Madrid, Spain, 27 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGEL DIAZ

Protesters display a banner reading 'Climate Crisis' during the first day of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, 02 December 2019. EPA/JAVIER LIZON

Climate crisis: leaders call for fast action, and more of it

The UN’s climate change summit opened in the Spanish capital on Monday with leaders calling on countries to be much more ambitious in their efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

They warned that if action is not taken quickly, life on Earth risks catastrophic consequences in the future.