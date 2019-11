Scientist Daniel Cebrián, Programme Officer for the Strategic Action Programme for Biodiversity for the Unites Nations, on a boat in the Mediterranean, Tunis, Tunisia, 30 November 2019. EFE/Beatriz González

The climate crisis will destroy marine ecosystems, affect our diet and lead to the proliferation of tropical diseases across the Mediterranean's communities, a UN Environment Programs expert told Efe.

Daniel Cebrián Menchero, who has been studying the effect of climate change on the Mediterranean coast from his base in Tunisia for more than a decade, urged that despite what many think, the melting of the icecaps is not the most serious problem for the seas.