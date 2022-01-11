Glasgow (United Kingdom), 06/11/2021.- A protester holds a banner during a march to demand action from world leaders to combat the climate change crisis during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 taking place in Glasgow, Britain, 06 November 2021. The COP26 climate conference is being held until November 12. (Protestas, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY[10]

Kathmandu (Nepal), 08/11/2021.- A Nepalese protester looks on during a Climate change protest to demand action from world leaders to combat the climate change crisis, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 November 2021.The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) runs from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The climate crisis and social inequality, global issues that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, are the main risks facing humanity in the next decade, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum, which also warned of failures in cybersecurity and the debt crisis.

The WEF warned that “a divergent recovery” from the pandemic due to uneven distribution of and access to vaccines “risks deepening global divisions at a time when societies and the international community urgently need to collaborate,” managing director, Saadia Zahidi, said in the organization’s 17th report.

“Widening disparities within and between countries will not only make it more difficult to control

COVID-19 and its variants, but will also risk stalling, if not reversing, joint action against shared threats that the world cannot afford to overlook,” Zahidi said.

At a press conference to present the report, WEF chairman Borge Brende warned that the “planet is burning” and urged global leaders to finally and effectively address the biggest challenge of our generation.

