Farmers work in a rice paddy field to harvest rice in Kamrup district, Assam, India. According to media reports, India's rice production is likely to be lower this year due to a delayed monsoon season and a shift to alternative crops by farmers. EPA-EFE/STR

A general view of the houses flooded with water at village Allowal in Ludhiana, India. EPA-EFE/STR

An elderly Indian man walks in flood water as National Disaster Response Force rescue villagers in the flood affected village Kang Kalan about 60km from Jalandhar, India. EPA-EFE/STR

An indigenous woman takes part in an event held in the framework of the Social Summit for Climate 2019 at Universidad Complutense university's facilities in Madrid, Spain, 08 December 2019. EPA/David Fernandez

People attend the 'March for Climate' demanding action against climate change during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/JAVIER LOPEZ

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech as she attends the 'March for Climate', demanding action against climate change during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/Rodrigo Jiménez

A shop keeper tries to salvage valuables from her kiosk in flood-hit Ratnapura, 100km (62 miles) southeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka. EPA-PHOTO/EPA/STRINGER

The UN Climate Change Summit prepares to enter a decisive week - the high-level phase - amid much uncertainty on the negotiating table and a focus on leaders who aren't attending - but who still influence - the agreements discussed at the major conference.

Over the coming days much of the media attention will be on leaders in the fight against climate change like Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg and former US vice president and Nobel laureate Al Gore.

On Tuesday the ministerial side of the summit starts and those responsible for the environment will try to bring together pending issues after a week of intense negotiations on the issues that still separate the parties, including Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This article regulates how carbon markets work, though a lack of consensus in Madrid would not prevent the Paris Agreement from coming into force fully in 2020, and all parties consider it the default until another formula is agreed upon.

In recent days negotiators have exchanged several drafts on the matter, but many points remain open.

It will be on the ministers of the environment, who will start arriving at the summit from Monday, to try and close them.

Agreement among Latin American ministers is especially relevant for a sector that is responsible for a high percentage of greenhouse gas emissions but particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis, vital to ensuring food security and essential (with its forests) when it comes to capturing and storing carbon.

Representatives from the European Union, which many of the parties at the conference recognize as the engine leading the international community towards greater climate ambition, will also attend the final stretch of the summit in Madrid.

But the differences between countries prevail, mostly due to the high dependence that many eastern states have on coal.

The Madrid conference will look sideways at Brussels because on Wednesday the new European Green Pact will be presented, during which time the new Commission will affirm its commitment to climate change and its objective that Europe be the first continent to reach the carbon neutrality (in 2050).

Although the summit does not need to officially produce any agreement making countries assume greater ambition when it comes to curbing the effects of the crisis, the Chilean presidency has worked to strengthen the Alliance for Greater Climate Ambition and hopes to close the summit with more of 100 countries committed to boosting their commitments in 2020, and to agree on carbon neutrality for 2050.

For now, the summit has unfolded as planned from and organizational and negotiations point of view.

It will be up to the environment ministers to negotiate the potholes, which are part of the liturgy of this kind of summit.

The United States, whose president has ordered the start of the process for his country to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, is very much present at the Madrid summit.

The US Climate Action Center opened a pavilion at the COP with which the country aims to show it is in many areas committed to the fight against the climatic emergency.

The pavilion has scheduled numerous events for this coming week, with representatives from several states, town halls, companies and universities present.

To give a boost to the negotiations and re-launch a strong message in favor of action in the face of the climate crisis, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to make a return to Madrid this week. EFE-EPA

rc/sh