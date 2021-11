Handout photo released by Spanish Military Emergency Unit on 02 November 2021 of a Spanish troop check the gases near of Cumbre Vieja Volcano during its eruption in La Palma island. EFE/ Spanish Military Emergency Unit/luismi Ortiz HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Clouds of ash are intensifying in the west and north-west regions of the Spanish island of La Palma as the volcano continues to increase its lava output, experts warned Tuesday.

The high volume of ash registered in the last 24 hours has forced the closure of schools in Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, Tijarafa and Puntagorda, where children will be working remotely, the government of the Canary Islands said. EFE

