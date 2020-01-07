Leader of Spanish left wing Unidas Podemos Pablo Iglesias (L) reacts after Spanish acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, was re elected in charge by the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Socialist Pedro Sanchez (R) greets En Comu Podem MP Aina Vidal (L) after she received flowers from her party colleagues after she attended the second investiture voting at Parliament despite the serious cancer she is suffering in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2019. EFE/EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Leader of Spanish extreme right wing VOX party, Santiago Abascal takes his vote during the second investiture voting at the Spanish Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2020. EPA/EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Leader of Spanish People's Party, Pablo Casado (R), and the party's spokeswoman at the Lower House, Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (L), react at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2020. EPA/EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, poses after he was re elected in charge by the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2020. EPA/EFE/ MARISCAL

Leader of Spanish left wing Unidas Podemos parliamentary group, Pablo Iglesias (L), greets acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (2L), after his speech at the Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Spain will be governed by a coalition for the first time in its modern democratic history after the Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sánchez's program with the left-wing group Podemos was narrowly passed by a majority of just two lawmakers Tuesday.

Targeted efforts by right-wing parties to pressure PSOE lawmakers to rebel failed as lawmakers in the lower house of Parliament voted 167 to 165 in favor of putting an end to months of political stalemate while 18 MPs from Catalan and Basque parties agreed to abstain. EFE-EPA