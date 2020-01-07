Spain will be governed by a coalition for the first time in its modern democratic history after the Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sánchez's program with the left-wing group Podemos was narrowly passed by a majority of just two lawmakers Tuesday.
Targeted efforts by right-wing parties to pressure PSOE lawmakers to rebel failed as lawmakers in the lower house of Parliament voted 167 to 165 in favor of putting an end to months of political stalemate while 18 MPs from Catalan and Basque parties agreed to abstain. EFE-EPA