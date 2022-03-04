New York (United States), 03/03/2022.- People gather for a rally, one of 20 such gatherings being held as part of the 'Communities Not Cages' National Day of Action' - calling for the Joe Biden administration to shut down immigration detention centers and to end deportations, in New York,on March 3, 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Demonstrators gathered in various cities coast to coast on Thursday to urge the Joe Biden administration to end migrant deportations and close all immigrant detention centers, thus fulfilling his promise for a "fair and humane" US immigration policy.

Defenders of immigrants' rights and those affected by deportation gathered all across the country to ask the administration to release the more than 18,000 migrants currently being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities and to end migrant deportations.