A member of the Bolivian Anti-Narcotics Force (Fuerza especial de lucha contra el narcotrafico FELCN) checks a bag of cocaine coming from Peru and with destiny Argentina in La Paz, Bolivia, 04 August 2008. The drug, which was inside a tanker, was intercepted on 03 August 2008 at a checkpoint in La Paz. Two Bolivan citizens were detained and confessed that they were going to Yacubia, on the southern frontier with Argentina. EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ

epa09611930 Agents of the scientific unit of the National Civil Police destroyed 2,700 kilos of cocaine valued at more than $67 million dollars in Ilopango, El Salvador, 29 November 2021. The shipment of 2.7 tons of cocaine, was recently seized in Pacific waters and represents the 'largest' drug seizure in 2021, according to official sources. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

At least 17 people have died and more than 50 were in hospitals in a Buenos Aires suburb after consuming cocaine adulterated with an alleged toxic substance, authorities said.

The death toll is likely to go up as authorities said they were constantly receiving new patients who had consumed the toxic cocaine.

Some victims died in their homes or on public roads, but the exact number was unknown, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Fifty-six people were in hospitals, and 26 were on respiratory support.

(...)