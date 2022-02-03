At least 17 people have died and more than 50 were in hospitals in a Buenos Aires suburb after consuming cocaine adulterated with an alleged toxic substance, authorities said.
The death toll is likely to go up as authorities said they were constantly receiving new patients who had consumed the toxic cocaine.
Some victims died in their homes or on public roads, but the exact number was unknown, the authorities said on Wednesday.
Fifty-six people were in hospitals, and 26 were on respiratory support.
