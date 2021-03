Indonesian navy personnel carry a body bag containing debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM FILE PHOTO

Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian search teams have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) from the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737 had been headed to Pontianak on the island of Borneo when it plunged into the sea. Searchers found the other Black Box component, the flight data recorder (FDR), three days later.EFE-EPA

